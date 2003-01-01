The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) is comprised of over 11,000 scientists and physicians dedicated to prevent or treat kidney disease. ASN supports the advancement of kidney research, publishes journals, provides newsletters and hosts symposiums on kidney-related issues. ASN's goal is to further the study of the kidneys and produce experts in the field of nephrology.

Address
1725 I Street, NW Suite 510 Washington, DC 20006
Website
http://www.asn-online.org/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Society_of_Nephrology

