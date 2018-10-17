The American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG), founded in 1948, is the primary professional membership organization for specialists in human genetics worldwide. As of 2009, the organization had approximately 8,000 members. The Society's members include researchers, academicians, clinicians, laboratory practice professionals, genetic counselors, nurses, and others who have a special interest in the field of human genetics. ASHG serves research scientists, health professionals, and the general public by providing forums to: The ASHG Annual Meeting is the oldest and largest international human genetics conference worldwide. The Society's Annual Meeting is held each fall in a major U.S. or Canadian city and attracts about 6,000-7,000 attendees, plus exhibitors. The ASHG Annual Meeting features invited presentations from the world's leading geneticists, along with a variety of symposia, workshops, and other abstract-driven sessions focusing on the most important and recent developments in basic, translational, and clinical human genetics research and technology.

