The world's largest professional society concerned with the causes and treatment of blood disorders. Its mission is to further the understanding, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disorders affecting the blood, bone marrow, and the immunologic, hemostatic and vascular systems, by promoting research, clinical care, education, training, and advocacy in hematology.

Address Washington, D.C., United States of America, United States of America Website http://www.hematology.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Society_of_Hematology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed