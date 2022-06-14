The American Society for Nutrition (ASN) was established in 1928 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. ASN is a non-profit organization formed to bring together the top researchers, clinical nutritionists and industries to advance knowledge about nutrition for human and animal well being. ASN has a world-wide scope and publishes newsletters, offers professional consultant opinions, publishes journals and conducts symposiums. In 2005, the American Society for Clinical Nutrition, the American Society for Nutritional Science and the Society for International Nutrition merged to form ASN.

Address 9650 Rockville Pike · Bethesda, MD 20814 Website http://www.nutrition.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Society_for_Nutrition

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

