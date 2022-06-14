The American Society for Nutrition (ASN) was established in 1928 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. ASN is a non-profit organization formed to bring together the top researchers, clinical nutritionists and industries to advance knowledge about nutrition for human and animal well being. ASN has a world-wide scope and publishes newsletters, offers professional consultant opinions, publishes journals and conducts symposiums. In 2005, the American Society for Clinical Nutrition, the American Society for Nutritional Science and the Society for International Nutrition merged to form ASN.

Address
9650 Rockville Pike · Bethesda, MD 20814
Website
http://www.nutrition.org/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Society_for_Nutrition

New processing technique could make potatoes healthier

Researchers announced early tests of a new potato processing technique designed to make our bodies digest potato starch more slowly. Laboratory demonstrations show that the approach blocks certain digestive enzymes from reaching ...

Biochemistry

Jun 14, 2022

One change can make diet more planet friendly

Food production is an important contributor to climate change, accounting for about a quarter of carbon emissions globally. According to a study that examined the real-world diets of thousands of people in the U.S., we could ...

Environment

Jun 10, 2019

