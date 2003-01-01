The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, or ASGE, is a professional organization of physicians dedicated to improving endoscopy. The ASGE is made up largely of gastroenterologists from the United States. Included in its membership are endoscopists from other medical specialties as well as from other countries. ASGE publishes the medical journal Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. "The core purpose of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy is to be the leader in advancing and promoting excellence in gastrointestinal endoscopy". Goals: ASGE offers a member site, www.asge.org, devoted to Endoscopy from a physicians point of view, a public site, www.askasge.org, for patients and their families who have questions about procedures and www.screen4coloncancer.org, a site dedicated to information about colon cancer. Brochures in Spanish are available on the public sites.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

