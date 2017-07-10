American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) is a learned society that was founded in 1960. Its mission statement states: ASCB is an inclusive community of biologists studying the cell, the fundamental unit of life. We are dedicated to advancing scientific discovery, advocating sound research policies, improving education, promoting professional development, and increasing diversity in the workforce. On 6 April 1959 the United States National Academy of Sciences passed a resolution for the establishment of a "national society of cell biology to act as a national representative to the International Society for Cell Biology". By 1963, the membership consisted of 9000 scientists. In 2008 it was reported that ASCB had 11,000 members worldwide. Publications include: In 1963 the ASCB became the co-sponsor of a revitalised Journal of Cell Biology, making it their official journal.

