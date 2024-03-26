The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (ASBMB) is a learned society that was founded on December 26, 1906 at a meeting organized by John Jacob Abel (Johns Hopkins University). The roots of the society were in the American Physiological Society, which had been formed some 20 years earlier. The ASBMB was originally called the American Society of Biological Chemists, before obtaining its current name in 1987. The society is based in Rockville, Maryland. ASBMB's mission is to advance the science of biochemistry and molecular biology through publication of scientific and educational journals, the organization of scientific meetings, advocacy for funding of basic research and education, support of science education at all levels, and by promoting the diversity of individuals entering the scientific workforce. The organization currently has over 12,000 members.

Researchers uncover the microbial secrets of dry eye

Researchers have used advanced sequencing technology to determine how the mix of microbes present in patients with healthy eyes differs from the mix found in patients with dry eye. The new work could lead to improved treatments ...

Cell & Microbiology

Mar 26, 2024

Journal editors weigh in on AI in science publishing

Last week, the Journal of Biological Chemistry (JBC) published an editorial to define appropriate and inappropriate uses of artificial intelligence technology in the "preparation and review of manuscripts being considered ...

Other

Jul 24, 2023

Peering into ocular waste recycling

A recent study in the Journal of Biological Chemistry revealed the key to a protein that commonly causes blindness. The biological process involves a protein that is essential for transporting toxic compounds out of the eye, ...

Biochemistry

Apr 4, 2023

Scientists see anti-aging potential in an invasive weed

The fruit of the cocklebur plant, which grows worldwide and is often considered a noxious weed, has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory components that could make it useful as a skin protectant, according to new research.

Biochemistry

Mar 28, 2023

Researchers identify markers of PTSD in the blood

A new study has found that people who are currently suffering or face a high risk of post-traumatic stress disorder show particular patterns in four biomarkers that are measurable with a simple blood test. The findings suggest ...

Biochemistry

Mar 27, 2023

Phthalate alternative may harm brain development and health

Growing concerns over the potential health effects of exposure to phthalates, a component of many plastics and also known as a plasticizer, have led to a search for safer alternatives. In a new study conducted in cell cultures, ...

Biochemistry

Mar 27, 2023

