The American Roentgen Ray Society (ARRS) is a radiology society in the United States. It was founded in 1900, in the early days of x-ray and radiation study. Headquartered in Leesburg, Virginia, the society publishes a monthly peer-reviewed journal: American Journal of Roentgenology (previously American Journal of Radiology), providing a forum for advances in radiology and related fields. It provides scholarships, and presents awards.

Address 44211 Slatestone Ct. Leesburg, VA 20176 Website http://www.arrs.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Roentgen_Ray_Society

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

