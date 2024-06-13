The American Psychological Association was founded in 1892 for the purpose of elevating the psychological professions to a science by promoting research, teaching and education. Among other endeavors the APA holds seminars, publishes studies, teaches advanced methods and advocates for the profession. News releases, publication excerpts are available on-line.

Address
750 First St., N.E. Washington, DC 20002-4242
Website
http://www.apa.org/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Psychological_Association

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

American Psychological Association

Poll finds younger workers feel stressed, lonely and undervalued

Younger workers are struggling with feelings of loneliness and a lack of appreciation at work and tend to feel more comfortable working with people their own age, according to a survey by the American Psychological Association.

Jun 13, 2024

Success follows failure less often than expected, study finds

The platitude that failure leads to success may be both inaccurate and damaging to society, according to a paper published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology, titled "The Exaggerated Benefits of Failure."

Jun 10, 2024

When keeping secrets could brighten your day

Though people often want to share good news as soon as they learn it, a study published by the American Psychological Association has found that keeping good news a secret before telling someone else could make people feel ...

Nov 13, 2023

