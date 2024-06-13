The American Psychological Association was founded in 1892 for the purpose of elevating the psychological professions to a science by promoting research, teaching and education. Among other endeavors the APA holds seminars, publishes studies, teaches advanced methods and advocates for the profession. News releases, publication excerpts are available on-line.

Address 750 First St., N.E. Washington, DC 20002-4242 Website http://www.apa.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Psychological_Association

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

