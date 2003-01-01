The American Physical Therapy Association, (APTA) was established in 1921. Today, there are more than 71,000 professional and student members of APTA. The mission of APTA is to foster advancements in physical therapy, practice, research and education.
- Address
- 1111 North Fairfax Street, Alexandria, VA 22314-1488
- Website
- http://www.apta.org
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Physical_Therapy_Association
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
