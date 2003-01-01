The American Physical Therapy Association, (APTA) was established in 1921. Today, there are more than 71,000 professional and student members of APTA. The mission of APTA is to foster advancements in physical therapy, practice, research and education.

Address
1111 North Fairfax Street, Alexandria, VA 22314-1488
Website
http://www.apta.org
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Physical_Therapy_Association

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

American Physical Therapy Association

Sorry, no news articles match your request. Your search criteria may be too narrow.