The American Physical Therapy Association, (APTA) was established in 1921. Today, there are more than 71,000 professional and student members of APTA. The mission of APTA is to foster advancements in physical therapy, practice, research and education.

Address 1111 North Fairfax Street, Alexandria, VA 22314-1488 Website http://www.apta.org Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Physical_Therapy_Association

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

