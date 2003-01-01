The American Pain Society (APS) is a multidisciplinary group of scientists, clinicians, and other professionals focused on the study of pain, treatment of patients to reduce pain and other related work. APS has on-line news, publication, educational opportunities and outreach for professionals. APS sets guidelines for pain management drug therapies in conjunction with AAPM.

Address
4700 W. Lake Ave., Glenview, IL 60025
Website
http://www.ampainsoc.org/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Breakthrough_pain

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

American Pain Society

Sorry, no news articles match your request. Your search criteria may be too narrow.