The American Pain Society (APS) is a multidisciplinary group of scientists, clinicians, and other professionals focused on the study of pain, treatment of patients to reduce pain and other related work. APS has on-line news, publication, educational opportunities and outreach for professionals. APS sets guidelines for pain management drug therapies in conjunction with AAPM.

Address 4700 W. Lake Ave., Glenview, IL 60025 Website http://www.ampainsoc.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Breakthrough_pain

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

