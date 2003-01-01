The American Pain Society (APS) is a multidisciplinary group of scientists, clinicians, and other professionals focused on the study of pain, treatment of patients to reduce pain and other related work. APS has on-line news, publication, educational opportunities and outreach for professionals. APS sets guidelines for pain management drug therapies in conjunction with AAPM.
- Address
- 4700 W. Lake Ave., Glenview, IL 60025
- Website
- http://www.ampainsoc.org/
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Breakthrough_pain
