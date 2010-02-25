The American Journal of Pathology, (AJP) is a subscription journal of peer-reviewed research publication under the auspices of the American Society for Investigative Pathology. The Society seeks to publish high quality, original papers on the cellular and molecular biology of disease. AJP is highly selective in accepting papers for publications, only 30-percent of all submitted manuscripts are eventually published. ALP offers open use of published articles, six months from the date of publication. ALP offers abstracts and news updates of current relevant pathology research.

Address 9650 Rockville Pike Bethesda MD 20814-3993 Website http://ajp.amjpathol.org/

Subscribe to rss feed