The American Heart Association (AHA) is a fundraising, information network for professionals and patients. AHA places great emphasis on fund raising and attracting local volunteers for fund drives. AHA sponsors symposiums on heart related diseases including strokes, hypertension and the like for professionals. AHA publishes up to the minute abstracts and information on the latest heart-related research. The AHA requires press inquiries by e-mail be preceded by a press authentication form. AHA suggests phone calls in lieu of a press pass.

Address National Center, 7272 Greenville Avenue Dallas, TX 75231 Website http://www.americanheart.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Heart_Association

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

