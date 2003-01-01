The American Gastroenterological Association, (AGA) was founded in 1897 and is comprised of two non-profits, AGA and AGA Institute. Today, AGA's membership is over 16,500 physicians, scientists, and health professionals involved in research, treatment, diagnosis of diseases of the gastrointestinal tract and liver. The AGA Institute publishes esteemed journals, Gastroenterology, and Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. The AGA foundation conducts fund raisers to encourage research and discoveries in the field of gastroenterology and related diseases.

Address 4930 Del Ray Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814 Website http://www.gastro.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Gastroenterological_Association

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

