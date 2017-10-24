The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and to improve the care of the surgical patient. Members of the American College of Surgeons are referred to as "Fellows." The letters FACS (Fellow, American College of Surgeons) after a surgeon's name mean that the surgeon's education and training, professional qualifications, surgical competence, and ethical conduct have passed a rigorous evaluation, and have been found to be consistent with the high standards established and demanded by the College.

Address 633 N Saint Clair Street, Chicago, Illinois, United States of America Website http://www.facs.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_College_of_Surgeons

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

