The American College of Rheumatology is an organization of and for physicians, health professionals, and scientists that advances rheumatology through programs of education, research, advocacy and practice support that foster excellence in the care of people with arthritis and rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. It organizes scientific meetings, publishes two medical journals (Arthritis & Rheumatology and Arthritis Care & Research), and promotes (through the Research and Education Foundation) research into rheumatological conditions, including the formulation of diagnostic criteria for diseases. Its division, the Association of Rheumatology Health Professionals, represents non-physician health care professionals in the field.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed