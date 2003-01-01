The American College of Radiology (ACR), founded in 1923, is a non-profit professional medical association composed of diagnostic radiologists, radiation oncologists, interventional radiologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists. It is based in Reston, Virginia, with offices in Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. The college publishes The Journal of the American College of Radiology (JACR) and The ACR Bulletin.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

