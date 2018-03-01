The American College of Cardiology (ACC) was formed in 1949 by 14 cardiologists. Today, ACC has 37,000 members representing numerous countries and the USA. ACC sponsors symposiums, produces current medical trends in cardiology, provides on-line news releases and supports professionals by providing consultations and certification education. ACC's breadth and scope includes all heart-related medical issues.

Address Heart House 2400 N St. NW Washington, DC 20037 Website http://www.acc.org/index.htm Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_College_of_Cardiology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

