The American Cancer Society is a resource for information about cancer, including clinical trials and research about cancer. The American Cancer Society has divisions in all regions of the United States for fundraising, patient support and survivor outreach. Yearly, the American Cancer Society donates funds to cancer research and treatment. The American Cancer Society Web site provides information to patients, the public and current news on cancer. The Society began in 1913 and has grown through its volunteers and fundraising efforts.

Address 1599 Clifton Drive NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30329 Website http://www.cancer.org/docroot/home/index.asp?level=0 Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Cancer_Society

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

