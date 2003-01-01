The American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) is a professional body based in the United States with more than 8,000 members worldwide. The AANS is dedicated to advancing the specialty of neurological surgery in order to provide the highest quality of neurosurgical care to the public. All active members of the AANS are certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons (Neurosurgery) of Canada or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, AC. Neurological surgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders that affect the entire nervous system, including the spinal column, spinal cord, brain, and peripheral nerves. The AANS was founded in 1931 as the Harvey Cushing Society, and will mark its 80th year at the 2012 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting in Miami, April 14-18, 2012. For those interested in the history of organized neurosurgery, in-depth articles are available in the AANS Cyber Museum of Neurosurgery.

