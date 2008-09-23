The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) was formed in 1907 by professionals in the field of cancer research, treatment and academics. The objective of AACR is accelerate progress in the prevention, cure and treatment of cancer through research, education, communication and advocacy. The AACR Foundation is the fundraising component of AACR. Each year the AACR provides research grants to leading scientists and universities in the filed of cancer research. AACR publishes seven journals that run that gamut of cancer related research. These journals are; Cancer Research, Clinical Cancer Research, Molecular Cancer Therapeutics, Molecular Cancer Research, Cancer Epidemiology Biomarkers and Prevention, Cancer Prevention Research and CR Magazine. Each month AACR publishes up to six free abstracts of research funded by or supported by AACR. Additionally, AACR has a comprehensive on-line Cancer dictionary which includes the latest on the numerous varieties of cancers and treatments modalities. AACR is exceptionally open to the public and the media for inquiries about their work.

Address 615 Chestnut St., 17th Floor Philadelphia, PA 19106-4404 Website http://www.aacr.org/default.aspx Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Association_for_Cancer_Research

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed