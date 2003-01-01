The American Academy of Periodontology (AAP) is a professional association to promote research, treatment and prevention of gum disease. AAP is also an authority on dental implants. AAP provides free abstracts of gum disease related research, free studies for members and charges $20 for full transcripts of research. The AAP Web site has numerous news stories and media inquiries are welcome via phone, e-mail (using their form), or fax. The Board of Periodontology certifies professional in the specialty of periodontal care.

Address 737 N. Michigan Avenue, Suite 800 Chicago, IL 60611-6660 Website http://www.perio.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Board_of_Periodontology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed