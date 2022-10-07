The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is the major professional association of pediatricians in the United States. The AAP was founded in 1930 by 35 pediatricians to address pediatric healthcare standards. It currently has 60,000 members in primary care and sub-specialist areas. Qualified pediatricians can become fellows of the Academy. The AAP is based in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, with an office in Washington, D.C., the AAP has approximately 390 employees working on behalf of children's health. The AAP is governed by its board of directors. Membership is divided into 10 geographical regions and each region is represented by a board member. On a more local level, there are 59 chapters within the United States and seven chapters in Canada. The AAP runs continuing medical education (CME) programs for pediatricians and sub-specialists. The Academy has a number of committees, sections and councils representing specific areas of practice within pediatrics which develop education and guidelines within the field.

Address
Elk Grove Village, Illinois, United States of America
Website
http://www.aap.org/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Academy_of_Pediatrics

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

American Academy of Pediatrics

'Good guys' in superhero films more violent than villains

In a film genre more popular than ever, courageous superheroes wield special powers to protect the public from villains. But despite positive themes these films may offer, new research suggests superhero characters often ...

Social Sciences

Nov 2, 2018

5

10

Are children's television programs too cool for school?

Television has a large impact on children's lives; studies have shown that for every 3 hours children spend in school, 5 hours are spent watching TV. While other studies have looked at how television impacts aspects of childhood, ...

Social Sciences

Nov 2, 2018

0

8