The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is the major professional association of pediatricians in the United States. The AAP was founded in 1930 by 35 pediatricians to address pediatric healthcare standards. It currently has 60,000 members in primary care and sub-specialist areas. Qualified pediatricians can become fellows of the Academy. The AAP is based in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, with an office in Washington, D.C., the AAP has approximately 390 employees working on behalf of children's health. The AAP is governed by its board of directors. Membership is divided into 10 geographical regions and each region is represented by a board member. On a more local level, there are 59 chapters within the United States and seven chapters in Canada. The AAP runs continuing medical education (CME) programs for pediatricians and sub-specialists. The Academy has a number of committees, sections and councils representing specific areas of practice within pediatrics which develop education and guidelines within the field.

Address Elk Grove Village, Illinois, United States of America Website http://www.aap.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Academy_of_Pediatrics

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed