The American Academy of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery, originally started in the 1924, is the world's largest organization of over 13,000 specialist related to the area of ears, nose, and throat. Reference Though it was not official at the time, the AAO began in 1896 when Dr. Hal Foster wrote a letter to invite specialists in the areas of ophthalmology and otolaryngology to gather for a meeting in Kansas City. This began the Western Ophthalmological, Otological, Laryngological and Rhinological Association. It was not until 82 years later that it adopted its official name. Then later it would add Head and Neck Surgery to identify its broader medical view of the foundation from just the ears, nose and throat. In 1982 The AAO merged with the ACO as to "speak with a single voice" for the special field of medicine.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

