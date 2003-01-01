The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) was founded in 1933 at Northwestern University. AAOS members are called fellows and comprised of over 31,000 board certified orthopaedic surgeons. The mission of AAOS is to promote the profession, ensure the highest level of patient care and educate physicians and patients about musculoskeletal conditions, health and injuries.

Address 6300 North River Road Rosemont, IL 60018-4262 Website http://www.aaos.org/home.asp Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Academy_of_Orthopedic_Surgeons

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

