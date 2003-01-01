The American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) was founded in 1947 to promote the science and art of family medicine. It is one of the largest medical organizations in the United States, with over 100,000 members. The AAFP was instrumental in establishing family medicine as a recognized medical specialty; a certifying board was approved by the American Board of Medical Specialties in 1969. The AAFP is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

