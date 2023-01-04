The Allen Institute for Brain Science is a Seattle-based nonprofit medical research organization that was launched in 2003 with a $100 million seed donation from philanthropist, founder and former Microsoft executive Paul Allen. The Allen Institute for Brain Science is an independent, nonprofit medical research organization dedicated to accelerating the understanding of how the human brain works. The Allen Institute generates innovative public resources used by researchers and organizations around the globe and drives technological and analytical advances that create new knowledge and provide new ways to address questions about the brain in health and disease. The Allen Institute's work and efforts are intended to fuel innovation and discovery for the scientific community worldwide.

Allen Integrated Cell released online

The Allen Institute for Cell Science today launched the first predictive and comprehensive, 3D model of a live human cell, the Allen Integrated Cell. By allowing researchers around the world to see many structures inside ...

May 9, 2018

Democratizing single-cell analysis

Scientists at the Allen Institute and the University of Washington have developed a new low-cost technique for profiling gene expression in hundreds of thousands of cells. Split Pool Ligation-based Transcriptome sequencing ...

Mar 15, 2018

