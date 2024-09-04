The Alfred Wegener Institute of Polar and Marine Research is a scientific organization located in Bremerhaven, Germany. The institute was founded in 1980 and is named after revolutionary meteorologist climatologist, and geologist Alfred Wegener. The Alfred Wegener Institute is a member of the Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres. The institute has four major departments: Besides its main site in Bremerhaven, the institute has research stations in Potsdam, Helgoland, Sylt, the Arctic and Antarctic, and a research vessel, the PFS Polarstern.

Website
https://www.awi.de/en/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alfred_Wegener_Institute_for_Polar_and_Marine_Research

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

