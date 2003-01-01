Albright College is a private, co-ed, liberal arts college affiliated with the United Methodist Church. It was founded in 1856 and is located in Reading, Pennsylvania, United States. Albright College is a private college that offers a liberal arts curriculum with an interdisciplinary focus. Albright College is accredited by the Middle States Association, and offers Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees, as well as a Master of Arts and Master of Science degrees in education. The college also offers accelerated degree programs. With a student/faculty ratio of 12:1, Albright College enrolls some 1,660 undergraduates in traditional programs, about 600 students in accelerated degree programs in nine locations and about 100 students in the master's program in education. Albright's hallmarks are connecting fields of learning, collaborative teaching and learning, and a flexible curriculum that allows students to create an individualized education. In 2011, more than half of students have a dual, combined or interdisciplinary concentration, with as many as 200 different combination in a given year.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

