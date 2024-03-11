Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University (AECOM) located in the Bronx, New York is a prestige medical college and research center established in 1955. AECOM has 750 M.D students, 350 Ph.D students in the Sue Golding Graduate Division including 125 in the combined MD/Ph.D program. There are 380 postdoctoral investigators at the Beifer Institute for Advanced Biomedical Studies. Recently the preeminent AECOM opened the Michael F. Price Center for Genetic and Translational Medicine/Harold and Muriel Block Research Pavilion, a state of the art research center.

Address
1300 Morris Park Avenue Bronx, NY 10461
Website
http://www.aecom.yu.edu/home/default.asp
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Albert_Einstein_College_of_Medicine

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Iron restriction keeps blood stem cells young, researchers find

As we age, our hematopoietic (blood-forming) stem cells (HSCs) become less able to produce new red and white blood cells and other vital blood components—contributing to chronic inflammation and accelerating the onset of ...

Cell & Microbiology

Mar 11, 2024

0

40

First complete wiring diagram of an animal's nervous system

In a study published online today in Nature, researchers at Albert Einstein College of Medicine describe the first complete wiring diagram of the nervous system of an animal, the roundworm Caenorhabditis elegans, used by ...

Biotechnology

Jul 3, 2019

0

4

In scientific first, researchers visualize proteins being born

For the first time, scientists at Albert Einstein College of Medicine have developed a technology allowing them to "see" single molecules of messenger RNA as they are translated into proteins in living mammalian cells. Initial ...

Cell & Microbiology

May 6, 2016

0

847

Study: Men more likely than women to commit scientific fraud

Male scientists are far more likely to commit fraud than females and the fraud occurs across the career spectrum, from trainees to senior faculty. The analysis of professional misconduct was co-led by a researcher at Albert ...

Social Sciences

Jan 22, 2013

19

0

page 1 from 4