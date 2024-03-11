Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University (AECOM) located in the Bronx, New York is a prestige medical college and research center established in 1955. AECOM has 750 M.D students, 350 Ph.D students in the Sue Golding Graduate Division including 125 in the combined MD/Ph.D program. There are 380 postdoctoral investigators at the Beifer Institute for Advanced Biomedical Studies. Recently the preeminent AECOM opened the Michael F. Price Center for Genetic and Translational Medicine/Harold and Muriel Block Research Pavilion, a state of the art research center.

Address 1300 Morris Park Avenue Bronx, NY 10461 Website http://www.aecom.yu.edu/home/default.asp Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Albert_Einstein_College_of_Medicine

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed