Located in North-western Spain, AIMEN Technology Centre, has over 45 years experience in materials science and technology, and industrial R&D in a wide spectrum of applications, from transport to medicine. The Laser Applications Centre of AIMEN is devoted to applied research in the field of laser materials processing, being the largest Spanish laser center in terms of research personnel and investment.

Address LASER APPLICATIONS CENTRE Polígono Industrial de Cataboi SUR-PI-2 (Sector 2), Parcela 3 36410 Porriño - Pontevedra Website http://www.aimen.es/index.php?lang=en

