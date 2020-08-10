Our mission is to alleviate the energy penalty and prohibitive cost associated with the separation, purification and conversion of petroleum and other industrial commodities amounting to nearly 40% produced energy across the world. To do so, we train students and early-career researchers to design and deploy disruptive membrane- and/or sorbent-based technologies that mitigate this energy penalty, to exploit petroleum resources for other high-value uses, and to produce greener and cleaner chemical and fuel stocks and chemical processes.

Address King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Al Jazri Building #4, Level 4, Office #4326-WS01 4400 KAUST, Thuwal 23955-6900, Saudi Arabia Website https://ampm.kaust.edu.sa/Pages/Home.aspx

