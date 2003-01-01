The Academy of General Dentistry, (AGD) was founded in 1935 for the purpose of promoting dental health, educating the public, offering seminars and publications for professional dentists and advocating for governmental assistance for dental health. Today, AGD has over 35,000 members and publishes a journal General Dentistry and AGD Impact.

Address 211 East Chicago Ave., Ste 900 Chicago, IL 60611-1999 Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Academy_of_General_Dentistry

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

