The Academy of Finland (Finnish: Suomen Akatemia, Swedish: Finlands Akademi) is a governmental funding body for scientific research in Finland. It is based in the Finnish capital, Helsinki. Yearly, the Academy administers over 260 million euros to Finnish research activities. Over 5,000 researchers are working on the projects supported by the academy. The Academy functions as a funding body only and is not a school. The Academy of Finland should not be confused with the two Finnish learned societies, The Finnish Academy of Science and Letters (Suomalainen tiedeakatemia) and The Finnish Society of Science and Letters (Finska Vetenskaps-Societeten) which are the two Finnish national honorary academies, for Finnish and Swedish-speaking scientists and scholars, respectively. For engineers, the two language-based honorary academies are Finnish Academy of Technology (Teknillisten Tieteiden Akatemia) and Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences in Finland (Svenska tekniska veteskapsakademien i Finland). The Finnish title of Academician (akateemikko / akademiker) is an award given by the President of Finland to the most distinguished Finnish scientists, scholars and artists.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed