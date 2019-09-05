The Academy of Finland (Finnish: Suomen Akatemia, Swedish: Finlands Akademi) is a governmental funding body for scientific research in Finland. It is based in the Finnish capital, Helsinki. Yearly, the Academy administers over 260 million euros to Finnish research activities. Over 5,000 researchers are working on the projects supported by the academy. The Academy functions as a funding body only and is not a school. The Academy of Finland should not be confused with the two Finnish learned societies, The Finnish Academy of Science and Letters (Suomalainen tiedeakatemia) and The Finnish Society of Science and Letters (Finska Vetenskaps-Societeten) which are the two Finnish national honorary academies, for Finnish and Swedish-speaking scientists and scholars, respectively. For engineers, the two language-based honorary academies are Finnish Academy of Technology (Teknillisten Tieteiden Akatemia) and Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences in Finland (Svenska tekniska veteskapsakademien i Finland). The Finnish title of Academician (akateemikko / akademiker) is an award given by the President of Finland to the most distinguished Finnish scientists, scholars and artists.

Life situation affects need for digital help more than age

According to research, one's situation in life strongly affects the amount of digital help received from outside the home. Somewhat surprisingly, single-parent families require more external digital help than older people ...

Social Sciences

Jun 28, 2018

0

2

New quantum materials offer novel route to 3-D electronic devices

Researchers have shown how the principles of general relativity open the door to novel electronic applications such as a three-dimensional electron lens and electronic invisibility devices. In a new study funded by the Academy ...

General Physics

Nov 7, 2017

0

24

Graphene forged into three-dimensional shapes

Researchers from Finland and Taiwan have discovered how graphene, a single-atom-thin layer of carbon, can be forged into three-dimensional objects by using laser light. A striking illustration was provided when the researchers ...

Nanomaterials

Sep 26, 2017

0

17

