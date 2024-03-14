Aberystwyth University (Welsh: Prifysgol Aberystwyth) is a university located in Aberystwyth, Wales. Aberystwyth was a founding Member Institution of the former federal University of Wales. In 2006 the university had over 12,000 students in seventeen academic departments. Founded in 1872 as University College Wales, Aberystwyth became a founder member of the University of Wales in 1894 and changed its name to the University College of Wales, Aberystwyth. In the mid 1990s, the university again changed its name to the University of Wales, Aberystwyth. On 1 September 2007, the University of Wales ceased to be a federal university and Aberystwyth became independent again. However, students enrolled from the 2009/2010 academic year onwards, or whose first year of study was in the 2008/2009 academic year, can choose to receive their degree from the University of Wales or Aberystwyth University.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

