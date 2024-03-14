Aberystwyth University (Welsh: Prifysgol Aberystwyth) is a university located in Aberystwyth, Wales. Aberystwyth was a founding Member Institution of the former federal University of Wales. In 2006 the university had over 12,000 students in seventeen academic departments. Founded in 1872 as University College Wales, Aberystwyth became a founder member of the University of Wales in 1894 and changed its name to the University College of Wales, Aberystwyth. In the mid 1990s, the university again changed its name to the University of Wales, Aberystwyth. On 1 September 2007, the University of Wales ceased to be a federal university and Aberystwyth became independent again. However, students enrolled from the 2009/2010 academic year onwards, or whose first year of study was in the 2008/2009 academic year, can choose to receive their degree from the University of Wales or Aberystwyth University.

Aberystwyth University

Scientists embark on giant panda research

Scientists at Aberystwyth University's IBERS are well known for their research into agricultural animals and plants, but now a team of young researchers at the Institute are embarking on a new project to evaluate how a parasite ...

Plants & Animals

Mar 1, 2016

0

60

Rainfall drives rapid melt and flow of the Greenland ice sheet

According to a new study published in Nature Geoscience, the Greenland ice sheet has been shown to accelerate in response to surface rainfall and melt associated with late-summer and autumnal cyclonic weather events.

Earth Sciences

Jul 14, 2015

60

224

Surviving the heat for a good beer

Researchers at the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences at Aberystwyth University have collaborated with scientists from Dijon, France to try to solve the problem of bad tasting beer.

Biotechnology

Apr 16, 2015

0

11

