Aalborg University is a Danish university located mainly in Aalborg, Denmark with campuses in Aalborg, Esbjerg and Copenhagen. Aalborg University (AAU) was established in 1974 under the name of Aalborg University Center (AUC), but changed its name to Aalborg University in 1994. Today, Aalborg University is the fifth largest university in Denmark based on the number of enrolled students. In Aalborg, the university is mainly located on the main campus in the eastern part of the city, but the university also has departments located in downtown Aalborg. Currently, Aalborg University has approximately 17700 students and 3000 employees. In 2011, Aalborg University experienced the largest increase in applicants in Denmark, as the number of new students increased by 31 per cent. Aalborg University (AAU) was founded in 1974 under the name of Aalborg University Center (AUC) as a result of a series of mergers between a number of institutions, which made it possible to create a single university with several faculties.

Artificial neural networks make life easier for hearing aid users

For people with hearing loss, it can very difficult to understand and separate voices in noisy environments. This problem may soon be history thanks to a new groundbreaking algorithm that is designed to recognise and separate ...

Machine learning & AI

Jan 8, 2019

0

11

Battery system for wind turbines to stabilize electricity prices

The problem with wind turbines is that they produce electricity "as the wind blows." When there are high winds, production increases and the price of electricity falls; when the wind tapers off, production decreases and the ...

Energy & Green Tech

Nov 29, 2018

2

72

Robots in sewers will save society millions

In the future the country's sewer systems will be inhabited by surveillance robots. Using robots, big data and artificial intelligence (AI), a new Danish research project will save hundreds of millions of kroner on maintaining ...

Robotics

Nov 14, 2018

0

10

New technology enhances speech perception

Future hearing aid users will be able to target their listening more accurately thanks to new Danish technology. A researcher from Aalborg University uses machine learning to teach a computer programme how to remove unwanted ...

Engineering

Jul 30, 2018

0

7

Simple grid increases fuel cell efficiency by over 30 percent

TurbuGrid is the name of a small plastic grid approximately 16 x 16 cm that can markedly increase the efficiency of an air-cooled fuel cell stack. Tests by AAU researchers show an increase in efficiency of at least 33.5 percent, ...

Energy & Green Tech

Apr 25, 2018

0

24

New invention revolutionizes exoskeletons

Aalborg researchers have developed a new type of mechanical joint that can support shoulders and hips smarter than ever before. The joint which is compact enough to be worn hidden under clothing, has already won international ...

Engineering

Apr 24, 2018

0

12

Internet of the future via massive mobile antennae technology

Mobile base stations for 5G solutions will consist of hundreds of small antennas. Benefits include faster transmission, improved energy efficiency, better security and wider coverage. Researchers at Aalborg University are ...

Telecom

Apr 24, 2017

0

9

New lab mimics the sound of any room

Researchers at Aalborg University, in conjunction with Bang & Olufsen in Denmark, have developed a sound laboratory that can reproduce the acoustics of any environment from cars to concert halls. One goal is better design ...

Engineering

Oct 12, 2016

0

0

Research catapult tests the dangers of drones

At Aalborg University's Drone Research Lab, a new experimental setup with a motorized catapult and high-speed camera now documents in detail what happens when one of the popular small hobby drones hit objects or people. In ...

Engineering

Apr 13, 2016

2

5

