September 9, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Diet change for more sustainable finfish aquaculture

by Flinders University

Diet change for more sustainable finfish aquaculture
Yellowtail Kingfish caught (and released) in the Hauraki Gulf close to Auckland, New Zealand. This fish is below legal size in New Zealand. Credit: Nholtzha/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY

As the cost of fish oil continues to rise, Australian aquaculture operators are looking for safe and more sustainable sources for healthy formulated feed in order to expand commercial production of the popular yellowtail kingfish.

A South Australian study led by Flinders University, published in the journal Aquaculture, assessed the use of substitutes canola oil and poultry oil in farmed kingfish production.

"Reducing the use of wild-caught sardines and other small fish to sustain —to produce more farmed fish for human consumption—will help maintain our oceans and fishery food chains," says Associate Professor James Harris, from the College of Science and Engineering at Flinders University.

As well as demand for seafood in a , is also used in terrestrial animal feeds, with an estimated 460% of current production levels required by 2030 also driving up the commodity costs for aquaculture industries.

"We can't keep catching loads of small fish to feed to larger fish we are growing, so we are increasingly looking to reduce fish oil in their diets."

Fish oils have large concentrations of long-chain omega 3 which are essential for cultured carnivorous finfish to sustain optimal growth and health.

The Flinders experts, with colleagues from Primary Industries and Regions SA (PIRSA) research division SARDI and the University of Adelaide School of Animal and Veterinary Sciences, undertook the study on locally grown kingfish.

"We found that both oil from canola plants and oil from poultry could be effectively used, although there were some potentially adverse changes seen in the kingfish livers," says Associate Professor Harris.

"These changes give us a chance to investigate further the major role in kingfish fat metabolism to continue looking to manipulate formulated feed to produce these popular fish, which also are farmed in Japan, Europe and the Americas."

Previous aquafeed studies have also used soybean oil and swine, bovine or ovine fats as fatty acid substitutes or supplements, with the goal of achieving optimum growth and as well as palatability of alternative feeds.

More information: Benjamin H. Crowe et al, Liver structure and function in yellowtail kingfish, Seriola lalandi, in response to alternative oils in feed, Aquaculture (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.aquaculture.2024.741379

Provided by Flinders University

Citation: Diet change for more sustainable finfish aquaculture (2024, September 9) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-09-diet-sustainable-finfish-aquaculture.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Supplementing diet for farmed abalones to manipulate greenlip abalone lip and shell color
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

6 hours ago

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

20 hours ago

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)