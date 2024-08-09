August 9, 2024

Long-term coral reef monitoring continues to deliver crucial insights

by American Institute of Biological Sciences

coral reef
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

As the effects of a changing climate and other ecological insults compound, many coral reefs face severe perturbations and a generally poor prognosis for recovery. In an article published in the new "Perspective and Insight" category in BioScience, Dr. Peter J. Edmunds of California State University, Northridge, argues for the continued monitoring of coral reefs, even when the seascapes they inhabit are in a significantly degraded state.

Drawing from his ongoing 37-year study in the US Virgin Islands, Edmunds argues that "only consistent, rigorous, and detail-oriented monitoring can document the losses of coral that already have taken place and provide constrained glimpses of the benthic communities that will dominate shallow, tropical marine habitats in the future."

Dr. Edmunds's research relies heavily on photoquadrats—one-by-one meter underwater photographs taken at fixed locations over time. These images provide a consistent, quantifiable record of changes in coral cover and community composition, allowing researchers to track the health of reef communities in great detail.

Edmunds's monitoring has revealed unexpected resilience in some cases, alongside devastating losses in others, as well as other ecological surprises that challenge our understanding of dynamics. For example, two in 2017 had less impact on than a single hurricane in 1989—likely because chronic disturbances had resulted in a more hurricane-resilient low-cover state, says Edmunds. He continues, stating that long-term monitoring "supports an objective test of the role of acute versus chronic disturbances in driving changes on the reefs."

In concluding, Edmunds argues for the great value of ongoing , both for conservation purposes and to provide a greater understanding of underlying ecological processes: "Monitoring remains the essential tool through which there is any hope of keeping up with detecting the fast pace of changes affecting the natural world in the twenty-first century."

More information: Peter J. Edmunds, Why keep monitoring coral reefs?, BioScience (2024). DOI: 10.1093/biosci/biae046

Journal information: BioScience

Provided by American Institute of Biological Sciences

Citation: Long-term coral reef monitoring continues to deliver crucial insights (2024, August 9) retrieved 9 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-term-coral-reef-crucial-insights.html
