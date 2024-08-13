August 13, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Germany sees explosion in cases of bluetongue virus

A sheep with bluetongue virus being inspected in The Netherlands in July 2022
A sheep with bluetongue virus being inspected in The Netherlands in July 2022.

Germany has seen an explosion of cases of bluetongue virus this year, authorities said Tuesday as fears increase across Europe about the disease affecting sheep and cattle.

The country has registered 1,885 outbreaks of bluetongue virus serotype 3 (BTV-3) since the start of 2024, according to the Friedrich Loeffler Institute, Germany's top animal disease research center.

During the whole of 2023, there were just 23 outbreaks.

"There has been a real wave since the beginning of July in farms with susceptible animals," a spokeswoman for the institute told AFP.

New cases are being added every day and the number of outbreaks could exceed 2,000 by as soon as Thursday, the spokeswoman said.

The institute was unable to provide information on .

Bluetongue is a non-contagious, insect-borne viral disease that affects ruminants such as cows and sheep but not pigs or horses. It is difficult to control once it takes hold.

It is not a risk to humans, but in animals it causes high fevers, mouth ulcers and swollen heads.

Support for farmers in tackling the disease through vaccinations is patchy in Germany as the responsibility falls to in the country's 16 states.

The first outbreak of BTV-3 was registered in Germany on October 12, 2023, according to the institute.

Since then, other have been concentrated in the west and center of the country, in North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse and Lower Saxony states.

The government has issued an emergency order to temporarily authorize three BTV-3 vaccines, pending official authorization from the EU.

Since October 2023, cases of bluetongue have also appeared in other countries including the Netherlands and Belgium.

The has also recently hit France, causing alarm among farmers.

BTV-3 is particularly deadly for sheep but can also cause a significant drop in milk production in cows, according to the German institute.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Germany sees explosion in cases of bluetongue virus (2024, August 13) retrieved 13 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-germany-explosion-cases-bluetongue-virus.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

French sheep farmers fret over bluetongue outbreak
28 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cannot find a comfortable side-sleeping position

32 minutes ago

Therapeutic Interfering Particle

16 hours ago

Neutron contamination threshold in tissue using LINAC

Aug 8, 2024

Contradictory statements made by two different professors about IQ scores

Aug 2, 2024

New and Interesting Publications Relevant to the Origin of Life

Aug 2, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

Jul 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)