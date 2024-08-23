August 23, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Germany plans $3.7 billion program to help decarbonize industry, including carbon storage

Germany plans $3.7 billion program to help decarbonize industry, including carbon storage
German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck speaks during a press conference in Shanghai, China, Saturday June 22, 2024. Credit: Andres Martinez Casares/Pool via AP, File

The German government on Friday announced plans to provide about 3.3 billion euros ($3.7 billion) in funding for projects to make industry more climate-friendly, including by storing carbon dioxide underground at offshore sites.

Germany, which has Europe's biggest economy and is home to many energy-intensive industries, aims to cut its emissions to "net zero" by 2045. The new program is aimed largely at medium-sized companies.

The Economy Ministry plans to launch the program, which also covers projects to shift to more climate-friendly production, next month. Companies will then have three months to submit projects for possible support. The program is slated to run until 2030, with annual bidding.

The government announced in February that it plans to enable so-called carbon capture and storage, pushing ahead with a much-discussed technology in an acknowledgement that time is running out to combat . Opponents maintain that CCS is unproven at scale and has been less effective than alternatives such as solar and wind at decarbonizing the .

The Economy Ministry—led by Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, a member of the environmentalist Green party—said funding for carbon storage plans will be limited to cases of CO2 emissions that are "hard to avoid," with investments in the cement, glass and ceramic industries among those that could be eligible for backing.

The government already launched a program of " carbon contracts for difference," meant to help the shift to more climate-friendly production methods.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Germany plans $3.7 billion program to help decarbonize industry, including carbon storage (2024, August 23) retrieved 23 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-germany-billion-decarbonize-industry-carbon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Germany launches major subsidy scheme for greener industry
32 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

3 hours ago

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

3 hours ago

Higher Chance to get Lightning Strike by Large Power Consumption?

7 hours ago

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

13 hours ago

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

A very puzzling rock or a pallasite / mesmosiderite or a nothing burger

Aug 14, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)