August 6, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Shaping dairy farm vaccination decisions: Social pressure and vet influence

by Hebrew University of Jerusalem

dairy farm
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A new study by Prof. Eyal Klement and Ph.D. Student Michal Morgenstern from the Koret School of Veterinary Medicine at the Hebrew University, in collaboration with Dr. Jaap Sok from the Business Economics Department at Wageningen University and Research, has unveiled key factors influencing vaccination intentions among Israeli dairy farmers. The research, crucial for optimizing voluntary vaccination programs, compared five diseases affecting dairy cattle: Botulism, Bovine Ephemeral Fever, Brucellosis, Lumpy Skin Disease, and Rabies.

Effective vaccination is vital for epidemic control, especially in voluntary vaccination contexts. Despite its importance, there is limited understanding of how veterinarian communication and disease-specific traits impact vaccination intentions.

This study fills that gap by analyzing responses from 340 Israeli dairy farmers through questionnaires grounded in the theory of planned behavior. Veterinarians overseeing these farms also provided insights into their opinions and perceived influence on vaccination decisions. The study is published in the journal Preventive Veterinary Medicine.

The findings revealed varying levels of farmer vaccination intention, with Botulism (a deadly bacterial induced intoxication) showing the highest and Bovine Ephemeral Fever (an arthropod-borne viral disease) the lowest. Social pressure significantly influenced farmers' vaccination decisions, with distinct patterns emerging across different diseases.

Notably, veterinarian opinions had the highest influence only for Lumpy Skin Disease (an arthropod-borne viral pandemic), while other factors played critical roles for other diseases. Interestingly, there was no correlation between veterinarians' recommendations and farmers' perceptions of these recommendations.

Prof. Klement emphasized the need for tailored interventions to optimize voluntary vaccination programs. "The study highlights the multifaceted influences on farmers' vaccination intentions, particularly the prevailing impact of perceived social pressure," he said. "However, variations exist across diseases, and there is a notable disconnection between veterinarians' opinions and how they're perceived by farmers. This discrepancy suggests potential communication breakdowns."

Regulations, laws, and guidelines regarding livestock vaccinations vary by country and region, often combining mandatory and voluntary programs to safeguard animal health and food safety. For instance, the European Union and Israel have specific vaccination protocols, while organizations like RUMA in the UK provide non-binding guidelines. However, understanding the influences on farmers' decision-making processes beyond these rules—such as social pressures and recommendations—is crucial.

These factors significantly impact the effectiveness of voluntary vaccination programs, as farmers' choices are shaped by a complex interplay of social norms, trust in veterinarians, and perceived cost-benefit analyses. Recognizing these influences can lead to more tailored and effective vaccination strategies, enhancing overall livestock health and productivity.

The study advocates for the pivotal role of veterinarians in guiding vaccination choices due to their medical expertise. It underscores the necessity of improving communication between veterinarians and farmers, with an emphasis on effective risk communication training.

More information: Michal Morgenstern et al, Would you bet on the vet? Influences on dairy farmers' vaccination choices, with a spotlight on the Veterinarian impact, Preventive Veterinary Medicine (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.prevetmed.2024.106262

Provided by Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Citation: Shaping dairy farm vaccination decisions: Social pressure and vet influence (2024, August 6) retrieved 6 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-dairy-farm-vaccination-decisions-social.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Farmer-led badger vaccination could revolutionize mission to tackle bovine TB
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Contradictory statements made by two different professors about IQ scores

Aug 2, 2024

New and Interesting Publications Relevant to the Origin of Life

Aug 2, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

Jul 30, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Jul 21, 2024

Understanding COVID Quarantine Guidance

Jul 19, 2024

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jul 18, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)