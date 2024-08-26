August 26, 2024

Dissecting caspase-2-mediated cell death: From intrinsic PIDDosome activation to chemical modulation

by Higher Education Press

PIDDosome-mediated caspase-2 activation induces apoptosis in various cancer cell lines. Credit: Protein & Cell (2024). DOI: 10.1093/procel/pwae020

Caspase-2, an initiator caspase, plays a critical role in programmed cell death in response to certain cellular stresses. Its activation is facilitated by the PIDDosome, a multi-protein complex that assembles under conditions of genotoxic stress. Despite caspase-2's importance, the mechanisms through which it triggers cell death have remained unclear due to its inability to directly activate effector caspases. Recent research addresses this gap by demonstrating that caspase-2 directly processes BID, initiating the mitochondrial pathway of apoptosis.

Moreover, the team discovered HUHS015, a compound that specifically activates caspase-2-mediated apoptosis independently of the PIDDosome. The study also highlights the structural differences between human and mouse caspase-2 that confer selectivity for human caspase-2 by HUHS015 derivatives.

Key findings from the study include:

  1. BID is essential for PIDDosome-induced caspase-2-mediated apoptosis. Caspase-2 directly cleaves BID, which then signals the mitochondrial pathway leading to apoptosis.
  2. Identification of HUHS015 as a specific activator of caspase-2. This compound activates caspase-2-mediated apoptosis independently of the PIDDosome, requiring BID for its action.
  3. Structural specificity of caspase-2 agonists. HUHS015 and its derivatives selectively target human caspase-2 due to two critical amino acid differences in the interdomain linker region compared to mouse caspase-2.

The findings elucidate the role of caspase-2 in apoptosis, particularly in the context of genotoxic stress and its connection to BID. The discovery of HUHS015 and its derivatives as potent activators of human caspase-2 provides a novel approach to understanding the physiological functions of caspase-2-mediated cell death. These compounds represent promising tools for further exploration of caspase-2 biology and may serve as a foundation for the development of small molecule drugs targeting diseases related to dysregulated apoptosis.

The work titled "Dissecting caspase-2-mediated cell death: from intrinsic PIDDosome activation to chemical modulation" was published on Protein & Cell.

More information: Mengxue Zeng et al, Dissecting caspase-2-mediated cell death: from intrinsic PIDDosome activation to chemical modulation, Protein & Cell (2024). DOI: 10.1093/procel/pwae020

Provided by Higher Education Press

Citation: Dissecting caspase-2-mediated cell death: From intrinsic PIDDosome activation to chemical modulation (2024, August 26) retrieved 26 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-caspase-cell-death-intrinsic-piddosome.html
Discovering the secrets of the enigmatic caspase-6
