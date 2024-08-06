Anxiety reframed can make business pitches more effective, study suggests

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

It may be possible to turn anxiety into a superpower in some scenarios, recent research by entrepreneurs indicates.

A Washington State University-led study found that if entrepreneurs preparing to make a funding pitch connected their pitch anxiety to their passion for their venture, judges ranked their performance higher. Perhaps even more importantly, the judges were also more likely to recommend them for funding.

This emotion reframing involved the entrepreneurs recognizing that they were feeling anxious, partly because the project means so much to them. Entrepreneurs who tried other strategies to deal with pre-pitch anxiety, including suppressing or distracting themselves, did less well. The findings were reported in the Journal of Business Venturing.

"Emotions are not your enemies. They can be your friends. I would encourage people to understand the cause of their emotions and see if they can harness that energy for more positive outcomes," said lead author Lily Zhu, a researcher with WSU's Carson College of Business.

Building on psychological research on emotional regulation, Zhu and her colleagues designed a three-part study to better understand how anxiety impacts people making funding pitches for new businesses.

First, the researchers surveyed entrepreneurs about how they managed anxiety before a pitch and found that most used distraction, 49%, or physical strategies, 40.8%, such as deep breathing. Another 14.3% tried to detach themselves from the emotion. Only 12.2% reported trying to reframe their anxiety in a positive way.

For the second part of the study, the researchers surveyed participants and judges before, and after, pitches at new venture competitions at two southern California business schools over the course of three years. They found that judges gave more favorable evaluations to the student entrepreneurs who tried to reframe their anxiety as linked to their passion for their projects.

Finally, the researchers tested this reframing strategy in an experiment with about 100 college students in a business communications class. The participants picked a charitable cause they cared deeply about and made a pitch to judges for funding.

They were then randomly assigned to receive instructions to manage their emotions before the pitch, either by distracting themselves from their anxiety or by connecting their anxiety to their strong feelings for the charity.

The judges rated the persuasiveness of the students who had used the reframing strategy higher and were more likely to recommend funding their cause.

The researchers found that anxiety was still present and noticeable in all the pitches, no matter the strategy the presenters used, but only connecting the anxiety with their passion turned it into an advantage.

Raising funds is one of the most critical challenges entrepreneurs can face, Zhu said. Other research has shown that entrepreneurs may be very psychologically attached to their ventures, and they feel their idea is part of who they are.

"Although anxiety can be seen as debilitating or undesirable, there's a flip side to it: if you are anxious it is often because you really care," Zhu said.

More information: Lily Yuxuan Zhu et al, Linking anxiety to passion: Emotion regulation and entrepreneurs' pitch performance, Journal of Business Venturing (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.jbusvent.2024.106421