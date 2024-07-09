July 9, 2024

From winter's rest to spring's bloom: PmDAM6 gene steers plant bud dormancy

by TranSpread

Proposed model illustrating how PmDAM6 regulates ABA, CKT, and GA metabolism, lipid body accumulation, and cell division in the dormant vegetative meristem of Prunus mume. Credit: Horticulture Research (2024). DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae102

Plant dormancy's genetic mechanisms are vital for enhancing agricultural resilience and productivity. The interaction between lipid metabolism and hormone regulation significantly influences dormancy phases, essential for plant survival under varying climatic conditions. Exploring these biological challenges through genetic research is crucial for devising innovative strategies to ensure crop adaptability and sustainability.

Researchers at Kyoto University have made significant strides in understanding plant dormancy, a critical adaptation for woody perennials. In a study published in Horticulture Research, they reveal the intricate regulatory role of the PmDAM6 gene on lipid body accumulation and phytohormone metabolism in the dormant vegetative meristem, offering new insights into the genetic control of this vital process.

The study underscores the role of the Prunus mume DAM6 gene in managing lipid accumulation and phytohormone balance within dormant vegetative meristems. Enhanced DAM6 expression resulted in increased lipid bodies and reduced by downregulating genes involved in lipid catabolism and the cell cycle. This genetic modulation also altered phytohormone levels, notably increasing abscisic acid while decreasing cytokinin and gibberellin.

These findings indicate a complex regulatory network where and hormone adjustments converge to manage dormancy. Transmission electron microscopy provided detailed visual evidence of DAM6's cellular impact, highlighting its potential as a target for enhancing plant adaptability and dormancy management.

Dr. Hisayo Yamane, one of the lead authors of the study, states, "Modulating DAM6 not only deepens our understanding of dormancy mechanisms but also catalyzes the development of strategies to enhance crop adaptation to changing climates, potentially revolutionizing agricultural practices."

Manipulating the DAM6 gene could transform agricultural practices by allowing precise control over dormancy periods, optimizing growth cycles, and enhancing crop resilience against environmental stresses. This breakthrough opens new avenues for breeding programs focused on improving amid global climate change challenges.

More information: Tzu-Fan Hsiang et al, Regulatory role of Prunus mume DAM6 on lipid body accumulation and phytohormone metabolism in the dormant vegetative meristem, Horticulture Research (2024). DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae102

Journal information: Horticulture Research

Provided by TranSpread

