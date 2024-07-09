July 9, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Study enhances understanding of soybean nodule structures for improved nitrogen fixation efficiency

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Study enhances understanding of soybean nodule structures for improved nitrogen fixation efficiency
Visual assessment of the accuracy of the (semi) automatic segmentation of soybean nodule vasculature using Biomedisa’s smart interpolation algorithm. Credit: Alireza Nakhforoosh et al

A research team used synchrotron-based X-ray microcomputed tomography (SR-μCT) to non-invasively obtain high-quality 3D images of fresh soybean root nodules, quantifying the volumes of the central infected zone (CIZ) and vascular bundles (VBs).

The study further employed synchrotron X-ray fluorescence imaging to visualize the distribution of iron and zinc within these tissues. This pioneering method enhances our understanding of nodule function in N2-fixation, with potential applications in breeding cultivars for improved nitrogen-fixation efficiency and enhanced root nodule activity.

Nitrogen (N) is crucial for as it forms essential biomolecules. Modern agriculture relies on synthetic nitrogen fertilizers, which are energy-intensive and environmentally harmful. The legume-rhizobia symbiosis offers a sustainable alternative, efficiently fixing N2 in root nodules. However, the functional significance of nodule tissues in nitrogen fixation is not well understood.

A study published in Plant Phenomics on 29 May 2024, aims to employ advanced imaging techniques to visualize and assess the functional structures in soybean root nodules, enhancing our understanding of nitrogen fixation efficiency.

This study utilized synchrotron radiation micro-computed tomography (SR-μCT) and X-ray fluorescence (SR-XRF) imaging to non-invasively visualize internal structures of fresh soybean root nodules, focusing on central infected zones (CIZ) and vascular bundles (VBs). SR-μCT provided high-quality, high-contrast images without extensive sample preparation, and Biomedisa's algorithm rapidly segmented nodular tissues.

SR-XRF imaging revealed the distinct localization of iron within the CIZ and zinc within the VBs across three soybean genotypes, correlating with nitrogen fixation efficiencies. Despite limitations such as analyzing a single nodule per genotype, this innovative method demonstrated the potential of SR-μCT and SR-XRF for rapid, high-resolution phenotyping, offering valuable insights into nodule structure-function relationships.

The study highlighted the utility of these techniques in advancing understanding of plant internal microstructures, suggesting that synchrotron imaging is a powerful tool for future research in this field.

According to the study's senior researcher, Leon Kochian, "The proposed methods enable the exploitation of root nodule's as novel traits in breeding, aiming to enhance N2-fixation through improved root nodule activity."

In summary, this study highlights the functional importance of CIZ and VBs in soybean for nitrogen fixation. Using synchrotron-based X-ray microcomputed tomography (SR-μCT), high-quality, non-invasive 3D visualizations and volume quantifications of these tissues were achieved. Synchrotron X-ray fluorescence imaging further revealed the specific localization of iron and zinc within nodules, showcasing their roles.

Future research could leverage for automatic segmentation and synchrotron X-ray fluorescence tomography for detailed 3D mapping, potentially enhancing efficiency through advanced soybean breeding strategies.

More information: Alireza Nakhforoosh et al, Visualization and quantitative evaluation of functional structures of soybean root nodules via synchrotron X-ray imaging, Plant Phenomics (2024). DOI: 10.34133/plantphenomics.0203

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Study enhances understanding of soybean nodule structures for improved nitrogen fixation efficiency (2024, July 9) retrieved 9 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-soybean-nodule-nitrogen-fixation-efficiency.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Legume model plant study clarifies underlying mechanism of iron acquisition in response to nitrogen
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jul 7, 2024

COVID Virus Lives Longer with Higher CO2 In the Air

Jul 7, 2024

Conflicting interpretations of rosemary oil study

Jul 3, 2024

Who chooses official designations for individual dolphins, such as FB15, F153, F286?

Jun 26, 2024

Color Recognition: What we see vs animals with a larger color range

Jun 25, 2024

Is meat broth really nutritious?

Jun 24, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)