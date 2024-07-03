July 3, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Study examines online intimidation targeting state election administrators

by NYU Tandon School of Engineering

Arizona's chief election officer endured more Twitter attacks than any other similar official during 2022 midterms
Phases of the methodology adopted to identify hate speech in U.S. midterm elections. Credit: Information Fusion (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.inffus.2024.102459

In the lead-up to the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, Arizona's chief election officer Katie Hobbs received far more harassing messages on Twitter than any of her counterparts in other states. More than 30% of all tweets directed at her, along with commentators on her posts, fell into the "most aggressive" category of attacks.

That is a finding from researchers at NYU Tandon School of Engineering, Universidad del Rosario in Colombia, and the University of Murcia in Spain, in a paper published in Information Fusion that examines the phenomenon of online intimidation targeting state election administrators.

The research team used a machine learning model from the Perspective API—a tool developed by Google to identify abusive online comments—to analyze nearly 600,000 tweets mentioning chief state election officials nationwide during the weeks surrounding November 8, 2022.

The tweets were rated based on six attributes: toxicity, severe toxicity, identity attack, insult, profanity, and threat.

Arizona produced the most Twitter activity in the study, representing almost 90% of all collected tweets, and had by far the highest volume of toxic language directed at its top election official, who was also running for governor.

Sentiment analysis revealed these messages exhibited high rates of overt "attacks on the author" and "attacks on commenters," as well as generalized toxicity and inflammatory rhetoric.

"Many of the harassing messages made connections to the 2020 and baseless conspiracy theories about electoral fraud," said Damon McCoy, the paper's senior author, a professor of Computer Science and Engineering at NYU Tandon.

McCoy is co-director of Cybersecurity for Democracy, a multi-university research project of the Center for Cybersecurity at NYU Tandon and the Cybersecurity and Privacy Institute at the Northeastern University Khoury College of Computer Sciences that aims to expose online threats and recommend how to counter them.

To further investigate, the researchers employed entity recognition software to automatically detect references within the hateful messages. It flagged prevalent mentions of "Watergate" and inflammatory phrases like being "at ground zero" for election integrity issues when discussing Arizona.

Clustering analysis based on semantic similarities within the messages also allowed the researchers to identify distinct communities promoting and map their interactions.

While is constitutionally protected, the researchers warn that abuse and intimidation of election workers could have a chilling effect, deterring qualified professionals from overseeing voting and eroding public trust.

"If we want to safeguard democracy, we must find ways to promote civil discourse and protect those ensuring fair elections from harassment and threats," said McCoy.

The study proposes using the data pipeline developed by the researchers to automatically detect abusive accounts and content for faster content moderation. It also calls for clearer policies around harassment of election officials and cultural shifts to uphold democratic norms.

More information: Andrés Zapata Rozo et al, Cyber democracy in the digital age: Characterizing hate networks in the 2022 US midterm elections, Information Fusion (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.inffus.2024.102459

Provided by NYU Tandon School of Engineering

Citation: Study examines online intimidation targeting state election administrators (2024, July 3) retrieved 3 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-online-intimidation-state-election-administrators.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Twitter says flagged 300,000 'misleading' election tweets
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

6 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

14 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Jun 30, 2024

Today's Fusion Music: T Square, Cassiopeia, Rei & Kanade Sato

Jun 29, 2024

The Balinese Alphabet

Jun 27, 2024

History of Railroad Safety - Spotlight on current derailments

Jun 26, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)