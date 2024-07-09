July 9, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Newly identified enzyme helps pathogenic fungus build protective cell wall

by Washington University in St. Louis

Newly identified enzyme helps pathogenic fungus build protective cell wall
Credit: Leanor Haley/CDC

Researchers at the School of Medicine have identified a novel enzyme involved in building the cell wall of Cryptococcus neoformans, a fungus that causes lung infections and potentially deadly cases of meningitis, primarily in people with AIDS. About 150,000 people worldwide die every year of cryptococcal infections.

Because the fungal cell wall is both unique to fungi and necessary for the organisms' survival, many antifungal drugs work by disrupting this barrier. The cryptococcal cell wall, however, has some unique features that make it resistant to antifungal agents that work against other . The discovery of the new enzyme—dubbed glucan organizing , or Goe1—deepens scientists' understanding of how fungal cell walls are built and suggests new ways to target the structure.

The study is by senior author Tamara Doering, MD, Ph.D., the Alumni Endowed Professor of Molecular Microbiology, and postdoctoral researcher Liza Loza and is published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

More information: Liza Loza et al, A fungal protein organizes both glycogen and cell wall glucans, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2024). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2319707121

Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Washington University in St. Louis

Citation: Newly identified enzyme helps pathogenic fungus build protective cell wall (2024, July 9) retrieved 9 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-newly-enzyme-pathogenic-fungus-cell.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Understanding how pathogenic fungi build their carbohydrate armor
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jul 7, 2024

COVID Virus Lives Longer with Higher CO2 In the Air

Jul 7, 2024

Conflicting interpretations of rosemary oil study

Jul 3, 2024

Who chooses official designations for individual dolphins, such as FB15, F153, F286?

Jun 26, 2024

Color Recognition: What we see vs animals with a larger color range

Jun 25, 2024

Is meat broth really nutritious?

Jun 24, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)