July 1, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

NASA shares two new Moon to Mars architecture white papers

by Gregory Mercer, NASA

NASA shares two new moon-to-Mars architecture white papers
View of the Nova-C landing area near Malapert A in the South Pole region of the moon. North is to the right. Taken by LROC (Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera) NAC (Narrow Angle Camera). Credit: NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University

NASA has released two white papers associated with the agency's Moon to Mars architecture efforts. The papers, one on lunar mobility drivers and needs, and one on lunar surface cargo, detail NASA's latest thinking on specific areas of its lunar exploration strategy.

While NASA has established a yearly cadence of releasing new documents associated with its Moon to Mars architecture, the agency occasionally releases mid-cycle findings to share essential information in areas of interest for its stakeholders.

The first paper, "Lunar Mobility Drivers and Needs" discusses the need to move and assets on the lunar surface, from landing sites to areas of use, and some of the factors that will significantly impact mobility systems.

The second paper, "Lunar Surface Cargo" analyzes some of the current projected needs and identifies current capability gaps for the transportation of cargo to the lunar surface.

The Moon to Mars architecture approach incorporates feedback from U.S. industry, academia, international partners, and the NASA workforce. The agency typically releases a series of technical documents at the end of its annual analysis cycle, including an update of the Architecture Definition Document and white papers that elaborate on frequently raised topics.

Under NASA's Artemis campaign, the agency will establish the foundation for long-term at the , land the first woman, first person of color, and its first international partner astronaut on the , and prepare for human expeditions to Mars for the benefit of all.

More information: Lunar Mobility Drivers and Needs. www.nasa.gov/wp-content/upload … eeds.pdf?emrc=b2dafa

Lunar Surface Cargo. www.nasa.gov/wp-content/upload … argo.pdf?emrc=660c66

Provided by NASA

Citation: NASA shares two new Moon to Mars architecture white papers (2024, July 1) retrieved 1 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-nasa-moon-mars-architecture-white.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

