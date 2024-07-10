July 10, 2024

A midsummer red sprite seen from space

by NASA

Several transient luminous events illuminate pockets of Earth’s upper atmosphere. A line of thunderstorms off the coast of South Africa powers the rare phenomena. Credit: NASA/Matthew Dominick

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick photographed red sprites in Earth's upper atmosphere from the International Space Station on June 3, 2024. The bright red flashes are a less understood phenomena associated with powerful lightning events and appear high above the clouds in the mesosphere.

Transient Luminous Events (TLEs), including , are colorful bursts of energy that appear above storms as a result of lightning activity occurring in and below storms on Earth.

Crew members typically capture TLEs with wide focal lengths during Earth timelapses. Instruments mounted outside the station, like Atmosphere-Space Interactions Monitor (ASIM), can capture a range of data for researchers on Earth using cameras, photometers, X-ray and gamma-ray detectors.

More information: While space station crew hunt for TLEs from space, you can help right here on Earth: send your photographs of sprites and other TLEs to NASA's citizen science project, Spritacular, to contribute to a crowdsourced database that professional scientists can use for research.

