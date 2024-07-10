July 10, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Genomic insights into adaptation to bipedal saltation and desert-like habitats of jerboas

by Science China Press

Genomic insights into adaptation to bipedal saltation and desert-like habitats of jerboas
Assessment of the regulation of target gene expression by jerboa-specific mutations via dual luciferase reporter gene assays. Credit: Science China Press

Jerboas are a lineage of small rodents displaying atypical mouse-like morphology with elongated strong hindlimbs and short forelimbs. A research team has recently sequenced and reported the chromosome-scale genome of the Mongolian five-toed jerboa (Orientallactaga sibirica), which spans 2.85 GB and contains 21,074 annotated protein-coding genes. Comparative genomic analyses and in vitro functional assays showed that the genetic innovations in both protein-coding and non-coding regions played an important role in morphological and physiological adaptations of jerboas.

The findings are published in the journal Science China Life Sciences.

Proteoglycans (PGs), formed by glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) during endochondral ossification are crucial components for the development of bone. Xylosyltransferase (encoded by XYLT1 and XYLT2) and chondroitin synthases (encoded by CHSY1 and CHSY3) are important in the initiation and elongation processes of GAG chains. The authors found seven fixed in total, which underwent radical property changes in jerboa XYLT1 and CHSY1.

Additionally, the team identified an 11-bp jerboa-specific segment deletion within a conserved non-coding element (CNE) whose target gene is predicted to be XYLT1. Further luciferase activity assay supported the potential regulatory role in the expression of XYLT1 in this deletion. These findings suggest that the cartilage development and GAG biosynthesis signaling pathway contribute to the unique limb development pattern of jerboas.

Genomic insights into adaptation to bipedal saltation and desert-like habitats of jerboas
Evolution of the coding and non-coding regions in jerboa genomes. Credit: Science China Press

Furthermore, acting on energy metabolism-related genes such as COX6A1, UQCRB, and ND5, along with variations in CNEs that are physically near to them, may contribute to the perception and response to (ROS). This, in turn, could help mitigate oxidative stress damage resulting from high metabolic demands during the bipedal hopping gait of jerboas.

Additionally, the team revealed that following the divergence in the Eocene–Oligocene transition, genetic changes in both the protein-coding and non-coding regions potentially led to the evolution of limbs, energy and water metabolism, and specialized sensory systems of jerboas. The genetic innovations underlying the jerboa adaptation described in this study provide more insights into the environmental adaptation and phenotypic evolution occurring in mammals.

This study was reported by the groups of Guang Yang, Shixia Xu and Qiang Qiu from Southern Marine Science and Engineering Guangdong Laboratory (Guangzhou), Nanjing Normal University, and Northwestern Polytechnical University.

More information: Simin Chai et al, Genomic insights into adaptation to bipedal saltation and desert-like habitats of jerboas, Science China Life Sciences (2024). DOI: 10.1007/s11427-023-2516-9

Journal information: Science China Life Sciences

Provided by Science China Press

Citation: Genomic insights into adaptation to bipedal saltation and desert-like habitats of jerboas (2024, July 10) retrieved 10 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-genomic-insights-bipedal-saltation-habitats.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

How evolution overshot the optimum bone structure in hopping rodents
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is meat broth really nutritious?

4 hours ago

Havana Syndrome

6 hours ago

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jul 7, 2024

COVID Virus Lives Longer with Higher CO2 In the Air

Jul 7, 2024

Conflicting interpretations of rosemary oil study

Jul 3, 2024

Who chooses official designations for individual dolphins, such as FB15, F153, F286?

Jun 26, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)